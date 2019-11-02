Inmate who walked away from Baseline Conservation Camp apprehended

Jamestown, Calif. (KTXL) — An inmate who walked away from prison Wednesday was found and taken back into custody Saturday.

Officials said 40-year-old Jason Stout Stout was serving a sentence for a first-degree burglary conviction at the Sierra Conservation Center Baseline Conservation Camp when he was discovered to be missing after a Wednesday morning prisoner count.

Officials said they immediately searched the area, but by then, Stout was gone.

Stout was apprehended Saturday in Oildale, which is about 200 miles away from the camp.

Officials said Stout will no longer be eligible to be housed in a conservation camp and has been taken to North Kern State Prison.