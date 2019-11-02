Man kicks, headbutts police car window during attempted carjacking arrest, police say

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man ended up in leg restraints after an attempted carjacking Saturday morning, the Suisun City Police Department says.

Police say several people were fighting in a fast-food restaurant’s parking lot when they arrived around 2 a.m.

Among the people fighting was 22-year-old Brandon Walker, who police identified as the suspect.

Walker was punching one of the victims when police issued verbal commands to detain him.

While being detained, police say Walker spit on one of the officers.

Walker was then placed in the back seat of a patrol car where he began to hit the window with his feet and head.

Police say that’s when they placed a leg restraint on Walker in order to prevent injuries.

Walker was booked into the Solano County Jail for attempted carjacking, battery against a peace officer and battery on the victims, according to police.