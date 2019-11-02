Man tries to grab officer’s gun during his arrest, police say

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Auburn Police say a man tried to grab an officer’s gun as they were attempting to arrest him Friday.

Police have identified the man as 18-year-old Angel Tittle of Loomis.

Investigators say a single officer was first on scene at Auburn Dam Overlook Park, where there were reports of a man attempting to start fights.

According to police, Tittle was exhibiting “bizarre” behavior, and the officer believed he may be under the influence of drugs.

When the officer attempted to detain Tittle, he tried to grab the officer’s gun.

The officer was able to keep Tittle subdued until other officers arrived.

Police say Tittle also bit an officer while medical personnel were arriving to evaluate him.

The bite only caused minor injuries, and Tittle was booked into the Placer County Jail.

He has been charged with obstruction, attempting to remove a firearm from a peace officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance.