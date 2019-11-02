Police investigate shooting in Suisun City that leaves 1 person wounded

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting in Suisun City that left one victim wounded Friday night, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

The North Bay Hosptial emergency room contacted authorities at 11:30 p.m. about an unidentified, walk-in, gun-shot victim. Investigators said the victim was shot around Sunset Avenue and Canvasback Drive.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Suisun City Dispatch at 707-421-7373.