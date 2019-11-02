Police say Georgetown woman, 2 dogs killed in car crash

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a Georgetown woman and her two dogs were killed Saturday after she crashed her car into a tree.

Officials say the 67-year-old woman was going about 50 mph while rounding a left-hand curve on Wentworth Springs Road in El Dorado County when her Jeep Cherokee veered onto the shoulder.

The Jeep hit two signs before hitting the tree.

Officials say it appears the woman was not wearing a seat belt.

The CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.