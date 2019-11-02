Sacramento bartender, 2 local businesses accused of supplying alcohol to minor involved in fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- California Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control agents arrested a Sacramento bartender and two area businesses are now facing penalties, accused of supplying alcohol to an underage woman who was involved in a deadly DUI crash.

John Carr, spokesperson for ABC, said officers arrested Kelly Woodward outside The Cinch, a dive bar located on Florin road.

"Anytime you have alcohol get into the hands of minors, nothing good comes of it," said Carr. "Unfortunately some bad decisions were made here and alcohol was served to this young woman."

Carr said alcohol was served to 19-year-old Ainise Taimani in May of this year, just a few hours before she crashed on Highway 12 in San Joaquin County, killing her cousin and injuring one other passenger who were both thrown from the car on impact.

"It's a horrible tragedy," said Carr. "You have a young woman who is looking at some very serious charges and has to deal with the emotional pain of losing her cousin and you have a young man who lost his life."

CHP officers arrested Taimani for DUI manslaughter and other charges following the wreck. That triggered the ABC investigation into where from exactly did she get the alcohol.

Carr tells FOX40 that before Taimani went to the bar, she bought alcohol at the Hollywood Market & Liquor store on Stockton Boulevard.

"She then consumed some of that alcohol with her cousin nearby and then they went to The Cinch bar later and were served alcohol there," said Carr.

Carr said these types of investigations are important for the public's health and safety.

"It sends a message to the public this is illegal and it's dangerous and then sometimes when you sell alcohol to someone who's under the age of 21, there can be deadly consequences," said Carr.

ABC officials are currently seeking disciplinary actions against both the bar and the store for selling alcohol to a minor. The penalties have not been determined yet but range from suspending to revoking the alcohol license of each business.

