Metal bar falls off big rig and impales car on freeway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A large metal bar fell off a big rig on State Route 99 causing it to bounce and impale the car traveling behind it, injuring the passenger inside, according to the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the big rig was traveling north on SR-99 just south of the Fruitridge Road exit around 10:05 a.m. on Saturday when a large metal bar fell off its trailer and bounced off the roadway in front of a Chevy Impala.

The metal bar struck the front of the Chevy and tunneled through the car’s engine, breaking through the right side floor panel and impaling the leg of the front passenger, according to officials.

Officials said the driver of the Chevy immediately exited the freeway and called 9-1-1 while the big rig continued on SR-99 without stopping.

The impaled passenger was taken to a local hospital by authorities and is in stable condition, according to officials.

If anybody witnessed this incident and has information regarding the location of the big rig, please contact Officer Jim Young at 916-681-2300 or by email at jyoung@chp.ca.gov.