Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash on Interstate 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Lodi man died Saturday afternoon after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash on Interstate 5, according to South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said a 63-year-old man was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson north in the far left lane of 1-5 just past Elk Grove Boulevard when a Dodge pick-up truck ahead of him began to brake for slower traffic.

The motorcycle crashed into the back of the Dodge, causing the rider to be launched into the next lane, where he was struck by the rear tires of a big rig trailer and killed, according to officials.

After the crash, the driver of the Dodge pulled over and spoke to authorities while the driver of the big rig continued on without stopping, according to officials. Officials said it is possible the big rig driver was not aware of the crash.

What caused the rider to first crash into the Dodge is still under investigation and officials said it is not known whether alcohol or drugs may have been a factor. Officials send the identity of the victim will be handled by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after next of kin is notified.

If anyone has any information about this crash, please contact Officer Jim Young at 916-681-2300 or by email at jyoung@chp.ca.gov

38.581572 -121.494400