New meters activate Monday to relieve traffic in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Officials say the meters have been set to green to prepare drivers, but on Monday, many commuters will see some changes impacting traffic on the freeway.

“In the morning, towards Sacramento, it’s stop and go, and coming back in the evening, it’s stop and go,” Sacramento resident Joe Stein said.

Stein lives near the entrance of Highway 99 in Sacramento, and he’s one of many who recently found out about newly installed ramp meters.

“I saw the meter signs go up on 50 fairly recently,” Stein said.

Cal Trans officials say 14 new ramp meters will be used in order to ease congestion and allow for safe merging during high traffic times.

“The ramp meters will be activated anytime traffic meets a certain threshold,” Cal Trans Spokesperson Deanna Shoopman told FOX40.

Some of the meters will also go on carpool lanes.

“If the only purpose is to meter the traffic and slow us down on the freeway, I don’t think it’s necessary,” commuter Lena Acres said.

Matt Balara, who also lives near Highway 99, says it will take some getting used to.

“It’s good to know it’s finally happening,” Stein said.