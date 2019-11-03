Vacaville Police: Elk Grove felon found with stolen gun and drugs during traffic stop

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted felon from Elk Grove is back behind bars after a routine traffic stop revealed he was in possession of illegal drugs and a stolen handgun, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Police officials said 32-year-old Kendell Davis was speeding in a residential neighborhood in Vacaville shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday when a Vacaville police officer pulled him over.

The officer said that the strong smell of marijuana came from within the car and Davis appeared very nervous, repeatedly looking towards the driver’s floorboard and making odd movements beneath his seat.

After Davis was safely detained, the officer found a loaded semi-automatic handgun hidden under the driver’s seat that was found to be stolen out of Sacramento, according to officials.

Officials said Davis was also found in possession of suspected cocaine. Davis was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail for multiple gun and drug-related charges, according to officials.