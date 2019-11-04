Cybersecurity Tips for Parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lisa Thee, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Bark, and Girl Scout Troop Leader speaks on cybersecurity for children. For more information on protecting kids’ devices visit Bark.US, and use the discount code LisaThee20. Read research on Girl Scouts and digital leadership: GirlScoutsHCC.org/Digital. For more information on volunteering for Girl Scouts: GirlScoutsHCC.org/Volunteer.



