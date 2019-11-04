Kincade Fire: Salvation Army relief effort

Cybersecurity Tips for Parents

Posted 1:14 PM, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:10PM, November 4, 2019
Lisa Thee, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Bark, and Girl Scout Troop Leader speaks on cybersecurity for children.  For more information on protecting kids’ devices visit Bark.US, and use the discount code LisaThee20.  Read research on Girl Scouts and digital leadership: GirlScoutsHCC.org/Digital.  For more information on volunteering for Girl Scouts: GirlScoutsHCC.org/Volunteer.

More info:
Girl Scouts Central California
Bark.US
GirlScoutsHCC.Org

