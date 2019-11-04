Davis police: Teenage suspect arrested in Halloween night armed robberies

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Davis police say they have arrested a teenager in connection to two Halloween night armed robberies.

Within the span of an hour, three female victims were robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Davis, according to the police department.

Police say two armed robbers in ski masks tried to take a vehicle from two of the victims at a Shasta Drive apartment complex. Unable to find the keys, the robbers ran off with a cell phone and some cash.

Around 45 minutes later, the police department says two masked robbers who matched the description from the Shasta Drive incident carjacked the driver of a white Honda Civic and drove away with her cell phone and wallet.

Woodland police officers chased after and recovered the stolen Honda on Saturday.

Following a two-day investigation, a 17-year-old from Woodland was tied to the robberies and faces weapons charges, along with a charge for evading police.

The police department is still investigating and the second robber and a getaway driver have not been found.