Driver dies after roll-over crash in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead after a car crashed and rolled over multiple times on Interstate 505 Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said an unidentified driver was traveling north in a 1994 Honda on I-505 near County Road 19 at 11:42 p.m. when the driver lost control, causing the Honda to roll over multiple times, killing the driver.

What caused the driver to lose control is still under investigation and officials said they have not yet determined whether drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The Yolo County Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of the victim’s identity.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, contact the California Highway Patrol Woodland Area office at 530-662-4685.