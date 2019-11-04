Fire badly damages Camp Fire victims’ new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARADISE, Calif. (KTXL) -- After losing their Paradise home in the Camp Fire in 2018, tragedy struck again for one local family when their new house burned.

"I think I was just shocked. I'm still in shock," Pamela Howell said.

It happened just a week shy of one year since Howell's family suffered what they thought would be the biggest loss of their lifetime when the massive wildfire consumed their two-story house on Nunnelly Road in Paradise.

But the home in Magalia where Howell, her girlfriend and their sons had regained a small measure of their sense of security was made uninhabitable by an attic fire on Friday.

"My stepmom sent him a text saying it's an emergency. I literally said, I'm like, 'There's a fire,'" said stepson Braxten Burritt. "I called it. And then they told me and I was like ... I couldn't think."

While two fires in two Novembers would be more than enough to deal with, Braxten's birthday also falls in the month of November.

When they were living out of a garage last fall, the family just couldn't pull together his yearly birthday dinner celebration as he became a teenager. With 28 days to go until he turned 14, a fire snatched away the hope of the family tradition resuming, along with a sleepover party for friends at home.

But Howell said she has an idea to make Braxten's birthday not just salvageable but stellar. She's asking the whole world to send him a birthday card.

"It'd be good to know that people are rallying behind us still and just give him words of encouragement," Howell said.

Above all else, Braxten said what he really wants for his 14th birthday is "a permanent house."

If you'd like to help Braxten's mother make his birthday special, she's asking that you send your card to: