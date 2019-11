Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Olivia visited The Wishing Place in Sacramento to see how wishes come true and was given a tour by Jennifer Stolo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation in Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Olivia also talked with Make-A-Wish Chapter Board Member and owner of Raley's Family of Fine Stores Julie Teel about her favorite wishes granted over the years.