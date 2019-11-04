Law enforcement community comes together ahead of yet another deputy’s funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) -- One day before his funeral, local communities were showing their support for the family of El Dorado County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Ishmael who was shot and killed while responding to a service call on Oct. 23.

As Ishmael’s brothers and sisters in blue escorted his body from an Elk Grove Funeral home on Monday, they prepared to say goodbye at his funeral service Tuesday.

Katy Ackerson decorated her salon along Elk Grove Boulevard to show the procession she’s thinking of them during this difficult time.

"It hurts and it’s too close to home. This kind of stuff, it's got to stop," said Ackerson. "These guys, they have a very dangerous job and they're protecting us."

And she’s not alone in her show of support as a sea off blue overtakes old town Elk Grove and cards pour into the End of Watch Fund.

“This one just says, 'Dear officer, thank you for keeping me safe. From, Taylor,' with a little picture of a police officer and police cars,” said Officer Casey Robinson of the Elk Grove End of Watch Fund.

The nonprofit will hand out these notes of encouragement along with snack bags to 2,500 officers expected to attend Tuesday’s service.

“It’s important for the officers because it shows them the support they’re getting from the community. And for the community, it’s a way they can show support for the officers,” said Robinson.

This is a mission that’s personal for Officer Robinson and his wife, Shannon.

“As the wife of an officer you never know if he’s going to make it back home," said Shannon Robinson.

The toughest part for her is explaining yet another line of duty death to their young children.

“Our biggest thing is when he leaves for his shift, they’re not supposed to say goodbye. It’s ‘I’ll see you later,’” said Shannon Robinson.

Tied together in both tragedy and their determination to get through it together, the couple is hoping their support will make this goodbye a little easier on the entire law enforcement community.

Fundraisers for the family is being held Monday at Texas Roadhouse locations in Elk Grove (8094 Orchard Loop Lane) and Citrus Heights (6309 Sunrise Boulevard) until 10 p.m. Monday night.