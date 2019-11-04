Kincade Fire: Salvation Army relief effort

Officers investigate Arden-Arcade hit-and-run

November 4, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man hospitalized with major injuries Sunday night.

Investigators say a 46-year-old man was hit while crossing Cottage Way near Fulton Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. The man was not in a crosswalk, officers said.

The man was taken to the hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.

Investigators say the man was hit by a light-colored sedan before it turned into a nearby parking lot. It hasn’t been seen since.

The car investigators are looking for likely has front-end damage, officials said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the CHP’s North Sacramento office at 916-348-2300.

