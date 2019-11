SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews are battling a fire at a Sacramento County landfill.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District first reported the fire on Kiefer Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

Firefighters have had trouble getting water to the blaze, which had burned an area roughly 100 feet by 100 feet, according to Metro Fire.

Residents who can smell the smoke have been told to stay inside and close their windows and doors due to the materials burning in the fire.

