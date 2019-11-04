Sacramento church burglarized, instruments stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Since 1957, the Sacramento Youth Band has been the sound of the capital city.

But recently, a burglar stole thousands of dollars’ worth of instruments from the nonprofit.

Band director Vincent Salvitti recalled his reactions to the theft.

"'Holy crap, that stinks.’ You know because who would do something like that?” he told FOX40.

The band had only been practicing at the Parkside Community Church in Land Park for a few weeks when someone broke in.

Now, the group’s president, Mike Duffek, is hoping the community will help them out in their time of need.

"It’s heartwarming to see those people calling, sending the emails, saying, ‘Jeez, I hope we can help you some more,’” Duffek said.

If you would like to donate, Salvitti created a GoFundMe for the band.