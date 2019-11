STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near 1600 Rutledge Way in Stockton.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located one victim with a gunshot wound.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities said his injuries may be life threatening.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.

The scene is still active with deputies and detectives on scene. pic.twitter.com/hvF9aeb6fn — San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) November 4, 2019