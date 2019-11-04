Stockton teen found dead 400 feet down embankment in Mono County

MONO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A missing 19-year-old Stockton woman was found dead Sunday in Mono County after her car overturned into an embankment.

The California Highway Patrol says the 911 caller had stopped 6 miles west of Highway 395 at a viewpoint on the Tioga Pass when he looked over the edge and saw a Honda Accord 400 feet down.

CHP officers and Mono County emergency responders found Kayla Vallez in the car with her seatbelt still on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Missing flyers shared on social media said Vallez was last seen on Halloween when she was driving on her own from Stockton to Las Vegas.

Investigators said they believe Vallez had been driving west on State Route 120 when her Honda left the road and overturned multiple times down the embankment.

They do not know when she crashed.