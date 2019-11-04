Suspected drug lab explodes in Lake County.

Kincade Fire: Salvation Army relief effort

Posted 4:25 PM, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, November 4, 2019

LUCERNE, Calif. (KTXL) — A  butane honey oil lab in Lucerne exploded Saturday night injuring one person, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the explosion happened around 8 p.m. at a home near Elm Street and 36-year-old Nicholas Jay Hofer was found in the driveway with severe injuries to his face and upper chest.

Hofer was transported to Sutter Lakeside Hospital and later flown to another hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Investigators said the explosion was caused by a butane honey oil lab located in a shed on the property where Hofer is suspected of manufacturing drug products.

Officials said the investigation will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office for possible charges against Hofer for the manufacturing.

