At least 3 shot, 1 killed in South Sacramento shooting

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least three people were shot Tuesday night in South Sacramento and one of the shooting victims has died, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies have launched an investigation along 42nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

On scene of a suspected shooting just off of MLK in Sacramento ⁦@FOX40⁩ pic.twitter.com/diRSz79n3N — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) November 6, 2019

Neighbors told FOX40 they heard dozens of gunshots near Rainbow Mini Park. One man at the scene was screaming that his mother had been hit by the gunfire.

.@sacsheriff says they have one Victim who was taken to a hospital… there may be multiple victims though a man came up screaming that his mom had been shot — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) November 6, 2019

A public information officer is headed to the scene to provide more information about the shooting. There have been no details about the shooter or shooters.

This story is developing.

38.514925 -121.464607