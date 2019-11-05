California mayors say they want customers to own PG&E

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Some Northern California mayors signed off on a letter to the governor Tuesday asking to change Pacific Gas & Electric from a privately owned utility to a customer-owned one.

Davis Mayor Brett Lee, who added his name to the letter, said now is the time.

“This is such an important thing for the state of California,” Lee told FOX40. “The governor needs to step in and actually make something different happen. So, I think that’s where the timing is.”

Exactly what the change would look like still needs to be figured out.

Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly signed the letter saying his residents would benefit from the change. His city receives gas from PG&E but electricity through the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

“There are a number of commuters that go to the Bay Area that would go to cities like San Jose that completely is covered by PG&E,” Ly said.

Although some officials would like to decide PG&E’s fate, the utility’s CEO, Bill Johnson, said that is not a good idea.

“I think the way it is structured now is the best idea for the majority of customers,” Johnson said.

The company reiterated and expanded on Johnson’s words in a statement to FOX40, which read in part:

We study and analyze each proposal. However, PG&E's facilities are not for sale, and changing the structure of the company would not create a safer operation. We remain firmly convinced that a government or customer takeover is not the optimal solution that will address the challenges and serve the long-run interests of all customers in the communities we serve.

See the letter in its entirety below: