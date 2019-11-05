Carmichael boy with cystic fibrosis gets his wish of traveling to Paris granted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A local 10-year-old boy living with cystic fibrosis, an incurable disease that clogs his lungs and affects his digestive system, got the surprise of his life Tuesday when his wish for traveling abroad was granted.

“Joyeux Noël mon chéri!” said 10-year-old Cooper Vaughn.

Cooper has been practicing his French ever since he fell in love with Parisian culture.

“Oui oui! Yes yes!” Cooper said.

When the Make-A-Wish Foundation gave him the opportunity to wish for anything in the world, there was no hesitation.

“When we told him he was getting a wish, boom, he went right for it. There was no coaching," said Cooper's mother, Diannah Vaughn. "There was no, 'Hey, what about this.' He was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Do you think they’d let me go to France?’”

Now, Cooper will be able to put his French phrases to good use after finding out the Make-A-Wish Foundation is sending his entire family on a trip to Paris.

The upcoming trip will be more than just a fun trip for the Vaughn family, it’s a chance to escape from the everyday realities of Cooper’s illness.

“Day-to-day, a breathing treatment in the morning, a breathing treatment in the evening. And making sure that we watch what he eats and that he’s hydrated,” said Vaughn. “We don’t travel as much as maybe we would if CF wasn’t a part of our life.”

“I miss out on fun stuff,” said Cooper.

But now Cooper will be busy preparing for the biggest trip of his life.

“I am excited to see art, go to Disneyland Paris,” Cooper said. “To go up to the Eiffel Tower.”

His mom hopes the upcoming vacation will be an experience Cooper can pull strength from for years to come.

“It’ll kind of be a well, if you will, a wishing well for him to be able to pull from when he’s feeling disappointed," Diannah said. "Or if he does progress with his disease and has to be hospitalized or faces a really big challenge with his health, I’m hoping we’ll be able to look back on that.”

Now all that’s left to do is get their passports in order and pack those berets.

“Au revoir!” Cooper said.

