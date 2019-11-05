Elk Grove Police: Felon found with gun, drugs during traffic stop

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted Elk Grove felon was arrested Monday night after being pulled over for expired registration and was found violating probation possessing a gun and illegal drugs, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Officials said an officer stopped the car with expired registration near Laguna Boulevard and Big Horn Boulevard in Elk Grove around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said 28-year-old Alexander Bentley from Elk Grove was behind the wheel and was on probation so he was not allowed to be carrying guns or ammunition.

When officers searched Bentley’s car, officials said he was found with a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine and heroin.

Bentley was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, having a concealed firearm in a vehicle and numerous drug-related charges and taken to the main jail, according to officials.