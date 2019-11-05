Firefighters put out vegetation fire threatening backyards in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters put out a vegetation fire Tuesday morning that threatened multiple backyards in Fairfield, according to the fire department.

Fairfield Fire Department officials said the fire burned near the railroad tracks behind Walters Court. The fast-moving vegetation fire reached the fence line and threatened the backyards and sheds of multiple homes on Meadowlark Drive.

Firefighters said they quickly knocked down the fire, containing it to the fence line and allowing only minimal damage to the sheds.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not released by officials.