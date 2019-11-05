First case of snake fungal disease found in California

Plymouth, Calif. (KTXL) — A California kingsnake in Amador County has been found infected with California’s first case of snake fungal disease, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

According to CDFW officials, SFD is a severe skin disease that causes snakes to have skin ulcers, crusted scales, cloudy eyes, and a swollen or disfigured face, among other symptoms.

The kingsnake was found undernourished and suffering on the side of the road in Plymouth and taken to Tri County Wildlife Care where it was humanely euthanized, according to CDFW officials.

Officials said they sent the dead snake to the University of Illinois where testing confirmed it was infected with SFD.

This detection in California is the furthest west the disease has been confirmed, according to officials. The Ophidiomyces ophiodiicola fungus that causes SFD is present in at least 23 states, mainly in the east and midwest, according to officials.

SFD can be transmitted to other snakes through direct contact with infected snakes and can also be passed from mother to offspring, according to officials.

A Florida watersnake was found dead with the fungus on its skin in Folsom, suggesting the original case was not isolated, according to the CDFW.

Officials said they do not know if SFD will impact snake populations in California.

Although members of the public should avoid directly handling or disturbing snakes, they can assist CDFW’s efforts by reporting sightings of snakes with skin sores or unusual behavior.