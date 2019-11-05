Lodi police investigating an officer-involved shooting

LODI — The Lodi Police Department is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, Lodi officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Industrial Way and Beckman Road.

The first officer at the scene encountered a man armed with what police described as a semi-automatic rifle and a semi-automatic handgun.

Both the suspect and the officer exchanged gunfire.

The 37-year-old suspect was shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital and is now stable and expected to survive.

The officer was uninjured.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.