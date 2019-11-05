Loved ones gather for El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael’s memorial service

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL)– Thousands of officers from near and far turned out to pay their respect to Deputy Brian Ishmael.

Ishmael was shot and killed while responding to a service call on Oct. 23.

“You know at any time your life can be taken, and we just want to wish the family and the friends and the department our very best,” King County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Davis said.

Davis traveled with a delegation over 200 miles from Hanford to Roseville in a show of solidarity with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. It’s not his first law enforcement funeral but says saying goodbye, even to an officer he didn’t know, is not easy. Still, Davis says showing up is important.

“They’re always humbling, and it is a great honor to be able to represent our county and support the family and the agency that had this tragic loss,” he said.

As many as 2,500 officers were expected to travel to the funeral. It’s a sobering trip but the blue ribbons, waving flags, and crowds of community members along the way go a long way to bolster Davis’ morale.

“It puts a feeling of appreciation like you’ve never had before, seeing those members of the community out here supporting you,” Davis said.