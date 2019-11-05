PG&E meets with governor amid bankruptcy case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The chief executive of Pacific Gas & Electric, the troubled utility blamed for starting a series of catastrophic wildfires, is meeting with Gov. Gavin Newsom to mediate the company’s bankruptcy case.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson and other top officials met with Newsom Tuesday in Sacramento. Representatives from shareholders, bondholders and wildfire victims also attended the meeting at the state Capitol.

The governor’s office says Newsom reiterated the state’s frustration with PG&E and urged the parties to resolve the company’s bankruptcy before next year’s wildfire season.

The company has angered customers with its pre-emptive power shutoffs to millions of Californians during windy weather to prevent fallen powerlines from starting wildfires. Johnson says he understands the shutoffs have caused hardships, but said they were successful in preventing catastrophic wildfires.

A group of Northern California mayors have made calls to municipalize the utility, which Johnson pushed back on Tuesday.

“I think it has a potential to inadvertently shift costs,” Johnson said. “The way it’s structured now is the best idea for the majority of customers.”