Police: 2 arrested after using stolen credit card at Taco Bell

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Wheatland after they were found with stolen property and allegedly used a stolen credit card at a Taco Bell, according to the Wheatland Police Department.

Police officials said 26-year-old Vivian Morris from Roseville and 31-year-old Joseph French from Citrus Heights were reported for suspicious activity at a Dollar General store Monday night.

Both suspects were found with stolen property, including a credit card belonging to a victim in Lincoln whose car was broken into earlier that Monday. Investigators said Morris used the stolen credit card to buy food from a Taco Bell.

When police took Morris and French into custody, they were found with methamphetamine, heroin and numerous shaved keys, according to investigators.

Both suspects were booked into Yuba County Jail on numerous charges, including identity theft, possessing stolen property and multiple drug-related charges, according to officials.