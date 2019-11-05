Two arrested in Sonora for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of baby formula to be resold

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people are behind bars Monday after police found them with hundreds of dollars worth of stolen baby formula from multiple supermarkets, according to the Sonora Police Department.

Police officials said 26-year-old Christina Andre and her brother, 29-year-old Joseph Zumwalt, were at the Save Mart supermarket on Stockton Road just after 7 p.m. and were reported to have stolen multiple cans of baby formula worth about $200.

Police found the duo in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Malibu after they exited the supermarket. Inside their car, police found another $200 worth of baby formula stolen from another grocery store in Oakdale.

Investigators said Andre and Zumwalt were planning on reselling the stolen baby formula in the Central Valley.

Once in custody, Zumwalt was discovered to have a felony warrant out of Santa Cruz for larceny and several misdemeanor warrants out of Tuolumne and Stanislaus counties. Both Zumwalt and Andre were also found carrying hypodermic needles, according to investigators.

Both suspects were booked at the Tuolumne County Jail on misdemeanor retail theft and drug charges, according to officials.