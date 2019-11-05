Washington man arrested after going on crime spree across Solano County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Vacaville police arrested a Seattle, Washington, man following a crime spree involving carjackings and a robbery that spanned several cities in Solano County Monday night.

It all began in Suisun City, where police say 31-year-old Mykhell Hedstrom is suspected of carjacking a driver before leading officers on a short pursuit.

“The suspect was believed to be armed,” said Vacaville Police Lt. Mark Donaldson.

Lt. Donaldson said the chase “just became too dangerous,” so police decided to end it.

But leads on the suspect had just started to come in. Vacaville police had just gotten word that a robbery had taken place in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Investigators say the suspect description from the carjacking was similar to the robbery suspect.

Around that same time, the victim from the Suisun City carjacking contacted Vacaville police.

"They had GPS enabled on their vehicle and that vehicle was tracking to the area of our Premium Outlets here in Vacaville," Donaldson explained.

Before police arrived, investigators say Hedstrom had time to commit more crimes.

"He had physically grabbed two females in the area of the outlets on the buttocks," Donaldson told FOX40.

One of the victims was a 15-year-old girl.

When officers did catch up to Hedstrom, a second pursuit began. Police say he wrecked the stolen car from Suisun City, flattening its tires on a street curb.

So, Hedstrom took off running to a nearby Popeyes parking lot where he confronted a family who stepped out of their car to buy food.

"He threatened to have a gun and carjacked their vehicle," Donaldson said.

He led officers on the freeway toward Dixon before turning around and heading for Fairfield.

Officers finally got ahead of his movements and deployed a spike strip on the roadway, which stopped the stolen car.

"Unfortunately, the crime spree continued. He attempted to carjack another vehicle in a nearby apartment complex," Donaldson said.

Around an hour and a half after everything began, officers were finally able to close in on Hedstrom and arrest him.

They did not find a firearm.

"We felt that these crimes of violence were such a nature that we needed to apprehend this guy,” Donaldson told FOX40. “We're just grateful nobody was hurt."