WATCH LIVE: Loved ones gather for El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael’s memorial service

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL)– Friends, family, colleagues, and community members will say their final goodbyes to El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael today.

His memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Bayside Church Adventure in Roseville.

Following the service, a procession will be held from Roseville to Placerville.

Community members have shown their support with a sea of blue overtaking Old Town Elk Grove.

Deputy Ishmael who was shot and killed while responding to a service call on Oct. 23.