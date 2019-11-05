Woman accused of scamming Camp Fire survivor

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that deputies arrested a woman suspected embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a survivor of the Camp Fire.

The money, said to be $63,100, was part of an insurance settlement the 75-year-old victim got after losing a home in the fire, investigators said.

Investigating since the end of July, detectives say they eventually tracked 29-year-old Brenda Rose Asbury to Tusla, Oklahoma. Butte County investigators say they spoke with Asbury’s attorney on Nov. 1, and Asbury herself showed up at the sheriff’s office on Monday — having made a three-day drive from Tulsa.

Asbury was arrested and is expected in court on Thursday.

Detectives did not say what Asbury’s connection was to the victim.