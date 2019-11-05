Woman accused of scamming Camp Fire survivor

Posted 12:31 PM, November 5, 2019, by

 

Brenda Rose Asbury (Courtesy: Butte County Sheriff’s Office)

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that deputies arrested a woman suspected embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a survivor of the Camp Fire.

The money, said to be $63,100, was part of an insurance settlement the 75-year-old victim got after losing a home in the fire, investigators said.

Investigating since the end of July, detectives say they eventually tracked 29-year-old Brenda Rose Asbury to Tusla, Oklahoma. Butte County investigators say they spoke with Asbury’s attorney on Nov. 1, and Asbury herself showed up at the sheriff’s office on Monday — having made a three-day drive from Tulsa.

Asbury was arrested and is expected in court on Thursday.

Detectives did not say what Asbury’s connection was to the victim.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.