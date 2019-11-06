1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at San Diego Church’s Chicken

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police searched for a gunman who shot three employees — killing one — at a fast food restaurant in San Diego on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a Church’s Chicken in the Otay Mesa area, officials said.

The suspected gunman had been in the restaurant earlier, when he tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle told KNSD-TV .

He came back minutes later and opened fire on employees behind the counter, Buttle said.

One victim died at a hospital. Two others were hospitalized in unknown condition.

The gunman was described by witnesses as a thin man in his 30s, wearing a light blue sweater, red sunglasses and a San Diego Chargers beanie. He was possibly driving a dark blue sedan, police said.

This story is developing.

