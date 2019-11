Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of women and children in our region are getting off the streets and getting a second chance at life thanks to an organization called Acres of Hope.

Olivia stopped by the Acres of Hope ReNew store in Roseville where Christmas decor sales will help break the cycle of homelessness.

Renew Thrift Stores provide 40 percent of the proceeds that keeps the Acres of Hope Campus up and running.