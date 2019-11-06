Cal Fire: Kincade Fire 100% contained

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire announced Wednesday that the Kincade Fire was 100% contained.

The fire burned 77,578 acres and destroyed 374 structures, 174 of which were residential structures.

Cal Fire also says four firefighters were injured while battling the fire. No residents were injured, according to Cal Fire.

The Kincade Fire, which was sparked Oct. 23, forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes.

Minutes before the fire started near Geyserville in Sonoma County, a Pacific Gas & Electric transmission tower in the area malfunctioned. PG&E has filed an incident report with the California Public Utilities Commission regarding the broken jumper wire that was found on the tower.