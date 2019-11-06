Make-A-Wish volunteer has been changing lives, granting wishes since 1998

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Often, we highlight the children whose dreams come true thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. But, today, we’re turning the tables.

For our next Wish Week story, Olivia DeGennaro introduced us to one volunteer who has changed hundreds of lives during her time with the organization.

Jill Ballard works as an elementary school teacher by day and volunteers with the organization in her spare time.

She knows every time she grants a wish, she’s giving that family a glimmer of hope.

“Oh it’s just a life-changer. It’s a game-changer. It’s something positive when most of their life is sad and they’re in pain and their whole family’s life is in upheaval because of what they’re going through.”