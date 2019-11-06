Make-A-Wish volunteer has been changing lives, granting wishes since 1998

Posted 11:43 AM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:33AM, November 6, 2019
Data pix.

Often, we highlight the children whose dreams come true thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. But, today, we’re turning the tables.

For our next Wish Week story, Olivia DeGennaro introduced us to one volunteer who has changed hundreds of lives during her time with the organization.

Jill Ballard works as an elementary school teacher by day and volunteers with the organization in her spare time.

She knows every time she grants a wish, she’s giving that family a glimmer of hope.

“Oh it’s just a life-changer. It’s a game-changer. It’s something positive when most of their life is sad and they’re in pain and their whole family’s life is in upheaval because of what they’re going through.”

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.