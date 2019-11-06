National Diabetes Month: Ways to naturally manage your blood sugar levels

November is National Diabetes Month and FOX40 is getting advice for those living with diabetes or those who have prediabetes and want to make healthy changes.

According to CDC, more than 100 million U.S. adults are now living with diabetes or prediabetes.

Diabetes is a major health concern and is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States.

Type 2 diabetes — which accounts for about 95% of diabetic cases — has become a modern plague, leading to blindness, amputation, kidney failure and early death.

At 6:45 a.m., the founder of Rejuvenate Your Life Wellness Center, Dr. Gil Mejia, will stop by the studio to share different ways one can naturally lower and manage their blood sugar levels.

Easy Ways to Lower Blood Sugar Levels Naturally:

● Avoid starchy carb intake – including gluten

● Eat this, Not that

● Combine it with Intermittent Fasting

● Liver Detox

● Choose Foods With a Low Glycemic Index