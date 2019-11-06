New buyers to transform Lodi’s long-shuttered Sunset Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) -- New buyers are promising to transform the long-abandoned Sunset Theater in Lodi into what they call a palatial experience.

Beyond the piles of peeled paint, boarded-up windows and shuttered doors is Terry Clark’s vision for the Sunset Theater, which has been egged on by a little marital persuasion.

“My wife thought this would be a really fun project and what she says goes,” Clark said with a chuckle.

Terry and Toni Clark will soon be the owners of the former movie theater and barbershop.

“Remember coming here many a, many a nights. I may have thrown some toast at the screen for ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’” Terry told FOX40.

The theater last welcomed moviegoers in the 1990s.

The Clarks plan to transform the space into an event center, which they say will be quite an undertaking.

“The air conditioning, the heating, the entire theater on the inside, the seats, ADA compliance,” said realtor and listing agent Karen Chandler.

The big problem is the parking. There are only 13 parking spaces for a theater that can seat hundreds of people.

But the Clarks said they are eager to get to work. They not only bought the Sunset but also the bakery next door.

“Buy the property next door so we could provide parking for a mass of people,” Terry said.

“Him and his wife both have a lot of passion and this is going to be right up their alley,” said selling agent Mike Collins.

The Clarks say escrow should close in about a month. They estimate the project will cost around $6 million.

“If it pays me back in my lifetime, that’s fantastic,” Terry said. “But to be successful it’s got to be used by Lodi.”