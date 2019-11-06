Roseville couple says car crashing into their home was ‘like a bomb going off’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- David and Theresa Fritzsche of Roseville spent much of their Wednesday cleaning up glass.

"I was cooking dinner and she was setting the table and all of the sudden, we hear this screech and a crash," David recalled. “And I just said … well, I can't say what I said."

"I saw lights coming at me and the window imploding. And I was standing right here, I just ducked, screamed and then I ran after the dog," Theresa told FOX40.

A van lost control Tuesday night, veering off Junction Boulevard and up the curb at the corner of Kenmare Court. That’s when it flew through the Fritzsches’ fence, on top of backyard equipment, and careened into their kitchen window.

"And it's like in the movies where you see it in slow motion where, you know, everything's breaking and it's coming at you. Surreal," Theresa said.

While they had a sense of humor about it Wednesday, they also realized how much worse it could have been.

"My husband sits on this side. So, if he had been sitting where he normally sits and then the rest of us around the table, he would've been hit with the implosion of the glass," Theresa pointed out.

They also share the home with their daughter and two grandchildren, who were not home at the time of the crash.

"We were all blessed,” Theresa told FOX40. “Someone was watching out for us."

She said that applies to the young driver as well, who was not seriously hurt.

"He says, 'I'm really sorry. I'm really, really sorry,'" David said.

“Thank goodness he had his seat belt on but from the impact, he was sore," Theresa said. “If he had been going the speed limit, it would never have happened."

The speed limit on Junction Boulevard is 45 mph but Theresa and David said many drivers seem to treat that as a mere suggestion.

"We need to slow down,” Theresa said. “We need to be more conscientious of a speed limit for a specific reason. It's not there to make us inconvenient, it's there for our protection."

Roseville police told FOX40 they are still investigating the cause of the crash, determining the speed, and deciding what, if any, citations the driver will face.