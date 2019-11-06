Tracy police make arrest in September homicide; search for second suspect

Photo by Tracy Police Department

Enrique Guillen-Valles, 21 (Photo courtesy of the Tracy Police Department)

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — After arresting one suspect, Tracy police say they are searching for a second suspect in a homicide that occurred in September.

Nicole Diaz, 28 (Photo courtesy of the Tracy Police Department)

On Sept. 21, police say 21-year-old Enrique Guillen-Valles and 28-year-old Nicole Diaz were involved in the killing of Nikolis Martinez.

Investigators believe the suspects knew Martinez and the homicide was not random.

Diaz was arrested but Guillen-Valles is still at large, according to police.

Police say Guillen-Valles possibly fled the area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Detective Jesser at 209-831-6640.

