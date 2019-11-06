Woman’s family speaks out after footage released from her shooting death in Carmichael

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a woman who was shot and killed as Sacramento County deputies instructed her to walk away from a home spoke out against the sheriff’s office after videos of her final moments were released.

Family members described 23-year-old Chanell Brown as angelic and full of life. They said she loved hard and her tragic death left a hole in their family.

“Chanell loves so hard, she literally died for it.” Brown’s family describes her as “angelic.” The family say they do not wish to view the newly released video. They are speaking out against domestic violence hoping to raise awareness that can help save a life. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/goSOSALEFY — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) November 7, 2019

A video shows Sacramento County deputies arriving outside the Carmichael apartment complex last month.

Several witnesses told FOX40 they heard a crash, loud arguing and a man, later identified as 25-year-old Ernest Easterling, pointing a gun at Brown.

Deputies said once they arrived, Easterling began firing multiple shots at Brown, killing her. Deputies fired back, killing Easterling.

Family members said Easterling was Brown’s first boyfriend and there were previous signs of domestic violence in their relationship.

“My baby was really a good person. She was angelic, everything about her was an angel,” said her mother, Veronica Brown. “She saved lives, she saved lives. She sacrificed her own life, that’s what really happened, she sacrificed herself.”

Family members said Brown helped several people by putting herself in harm’s way.

Now, they are raising awareness about the signs of domestic violence to help save lives.

The family says brown was laid to rest Tuesday.

Friends have started a GoFundMe to help the family.