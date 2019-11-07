California AG stands with DACA recipients ahead of Supreme Court hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Next week the U.S. Supreme Court is set to start deciding whether to end DACA, the program that protects hundreds of thousands of young, undocumented immigrants from deportation.

"The feeling like you are screaming and no one is hearing your pain,” said Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient Valeria Blanco.

On Thursday, State Attorney General Xavier Becerra stood alongside DACA recipients, also referred to as “Dreamers,” as they made a public plea before next week's Supreme Court hearing.

"If this was rescinded by the Supreme Court, I can tell you many families will be shattered. Many people, including the economy, will be affected negatively," said Nancy Pacheco, a DACA recipient.

California is one of seven states that sued the federal government after the Trump administration tried to terminate the program.

"We believe and the courts have concurred that the action taken by the administration was arbitrary and capricious in the way it was handled,” Becerra said. “We believe it was a violation of the Administrative Procedures Act and we've also made the argument that this would violate constitutional protections of the individuals who were impacted."

DACA protects 700,000 people brought to the U.S. illegally as children or with families who overstayed visas.

The Trump administration aims to end the Obama-era policy as it tries to tackle immigration issues. The administration has claimed the previous president did not have the grounds to enact DACA in the first place.

Recipients said they are confident heading into next week's hearing.

"We will win and love will prevail," said DACA recipient Dulce Garcia.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on this next Tuesday and the Attorney General said he will be there.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.