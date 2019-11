ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Elk Grove.

Police say they are investigating the crash on Waterman Road. The roadway has been blocked off between Sheldon and Brown roads.

A red SUV left the crash scene heading west on Calvine Road.

Investigators believe the SUV may have been a Ford Explorer with front-end damage.

