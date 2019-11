SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Federal officials announced an indictment against the four men who were arrested in connection to the death of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael.

U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott detailed the marijuana and gun charges against the men, which are in addition to the local charges they face.

Ishmael was killed Oct. 23 responding to a call for service at a marijuana grow operation.

This is a developing story.