Louie Faria was a young man from Sacramento who fought in WWII. He was last seen fighting in the Battle of Tarawa in Japan in 1943.

His family was told he died and 76 years later, the location of his remains are still a mystery. But there may be hope.

One organization believes they have found Louie’s remains and hundreds of others who fought in that WWII battle. Louie’s great-niece is on a mission to give her great uncle the proper burial and honor he deserves.