SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly 30,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers are without power.

SMUD’s outage map shows customers in the area of Fruitridge and Florin Perkins roads lost power.

Crews are still assessing the outage, according to SMUD. Power could be restored by around 6 p.m.

The utility has not said what caused the outage.

This story is developing.

38.525263 -121.390681